Just In! Check Out The First Cute Poster Of Chef Starring Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan is back on the silver screen with Chef after Rangoon opposite Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut. The makers of the film have just dropped the first look poster of the film and its really cute.

The poster has Saif and his on-screen child posing in a food truck. The poster doesn’t give much about the movie but the trailer will also be released today and we just can’t wait for it. Take a Look:

It’s the Indian adaptation of Jon Favreau’s high-profile Hollywood hit, Chef, with the same name, will now release. The film, produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment, led by Vikram Malhotra. It is helmed by Airlift director, Raja Krishna Menon. The film also stars South actor, Padmapriya and child actor, Svar Kamble.

“‘Chef‘ will serve it hot on October 6th, 2017. Starring Saif Ali Khan, it is directed by Raja Menon, who helmed this year’s blockbuster Airlift,” read a tweet posted by T-Series handle.

The film revolves around a chef who visits his family residing in Kochi after quitting his job at a leading international restaurant. He wants to start a food truck. His son joins him on the culinary journey.

Chef was earlier set to release on July 14, the same day Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif starrer Jagga Jasoos was releasing. Now, with the change in its release date, the big clash between Saif and his brother in law Ranbir had been averted. Directed by Raja Krishna Menon, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra and Bandra West Pictures.

Stay tuned for the trailer of the film! The trailer releases today at 2 pm!