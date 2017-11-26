Julie 2 Actresses Raai Laxmi Says Box Office Collections Matters To Her!

Actress Raai Laxmi, who is seen in Julie 2, says more than critical acclaim, box office collections matter to her.

“I don’t have much knowledge about box office numbers but single screen audiences are loving the film. There are people who will try to find logic, so it’s a different set of audience altogether. I feel I purely have mass following,” Raai said at a special screening of the film here.

Julie 2, a thriller written and directed by Deepak Shivdasani and produced by Vijay Nair, features Raai in the lead role. It is a sequel to Shivdasani’s 2004 film Julie. Julie 2 released on Friday.

Raai added, “Earlier, people thought that it was an erotic film so people were embarrassed to watch the film with their families, but after watching the film they know that it’s not an erotic film. There are mixed reports for the film but I feel it is okay because it is not my first and the last film. At the end of the day, more than critical acclaim, box office collections matters to me.”

Talking about future projects, Raai said, “Very soon, I might do a Bollywood film for which I am in talking terms. I have completed two south films because for two years I couldn’t take up any work due to ‘Julie 2‘ shoot. So now, I will be back to the flow of films.”