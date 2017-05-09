The IPL fever has captured everyone across India and if you are a fan of Bollywood as well as cricket, here is an exciting piece of news just for you! They may not have shared screen space ever but two Bollywood beauties Juhi Chawla and Preity Zinta are all set for a face off in the commentary box!

The co-owners of IPL teams Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders will be coming together for live cricket commentary for the first time for a match between the two teams which is scheduled to be held at Mohali stadium this evening.

UC announced the news on their Twitter handle by sharing a photo and captioned it, “The Bollywood beauties @iam_juhi & @realpreityzinta are going LIVE on UC News for #MasalaCommentary today Catch them http://bit.ly/PJLIVE”

Preity Zinta has appeared in the avatar of a commentator earlier alongside her Salaam Namaste co-star Saif Ali Khan but for Juhi Chawla this will be the first time. Leave aside real life sports commentary, Juhi has never played a commentator in any film, so this is really going to be a challenge for the Kolkata Knight Riders queen. An excited Juhi, who co-owns KKR along with Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to announce the news with her fans.

24 hours to go !! Get Ready .. pic.twitter.com/M0Tyyydowu — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) May 8, 2017

On the work front, Juhi Chawla’s last film was Chalk n Duster, which released in January 2016. The film, also starring Shabana Azmi failed to leave an impact at the box office. She will next be seen in The Test Case, a Hindi web series, directed by Nagesh Kukunoor. The Test Case also stars Nimrat Kaur, Atul Kulkarni, Rahul Dev and Bhuvan Arora.

Preity Zinta, who tied the knot with her long time beau Gene Goodenough in 2016, has featured in any film since then. The actress was last seen in a cameo in the film Happy Ending, which released in November 2014. However, she has already started working on her comeback film post marriage. Preity is presently shooting for Neerraj Pathak’s action-comedy movie Bhaiyyaji Superhitt, which also stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Evelyn Sharma, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade and Manoj Joshi.