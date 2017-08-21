The much-awaited trailer of Varun Dhawan’s Judwaa 2 was finally launched today. Readers may recall that the trailer of the film was supposed to be launched a few days earlier.

Reports stated the reason for the postponement of the trailer to be the fact that the director of Judwaa 2 David Dhawan and his entire team weren’t convinced with the first cut of the trailer. In consideration with the way many of the recent super starrer films are receiving flak and negative reports, the makers of Judwaa 2 played it safe in order to ensure that the film’s trailer had all the essential components which could lure the audience to watch the film. That’s the reason, the makers of Judwaa 2 planned to have a mint fresh trailer because the film’s makers wanted the right message to be sent across the eagerly awaiting fans of the much-talked film, whose original starred the eternal superstar Salman Khan!

Now, talking about the trailer launch of Judwaa 2, in tune with the film’s theme, the trailer launch saw the presences of as many as 100 pairs of twins in attendance. The main show stealers of the event were indeed the film’s lead actors viz. the spunky Varun Dhawan, the gorgeous Jacqueline Fernandez, and the talented Taapsee Pannu.

When a journalist asked Varun Dhawan as to will Salman Khan be a part of the film promotions considering the fact that he has done a cameo in the film, Varun Dhawan said that it won’t be possible. He added that the very fact Salman Khan was a part of Judwaa 2, itself spoke more than anything.

And when asked about their experiences working in the film, the gorgeous ladies viz., Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu became extremely happy and cheerful while answering the question. While Taapsee Pannu said that she was in school (with Varun Dhawan) when the original film got released, she added that she remembered each and every word of the songs. On the other hand, Jacqueline Fernandez said that she simply loved each and every moment of her working in the film. Post that, Taapsee Pannu regaled the jam-packed audiences with her impromptu rendition of the hit track ‘Tan Tan Tan Tara‘.

When asked about any film’s teaser to be attached with Judwaa 2, Vijay Singh of Fox Studios denied the news. When Jacqueline Fernandez was asked about her preparations for the role as she would be playing Karisma Kapoor’s part from the original film, she said that she was really all pepped up to do the same and was eagerly looking forward for the film.

Here, David Dhawan said that he was extremely proud of both his actresses viz., Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu. Speaking of Taapsee Pannu, she made a strong statement that she was looking forward for Judwaa 2, as it gave her ample opportunities to showcase her talents including the funny side. The spotlight then shifted onto the truckload of twins, who were brought to Mumbai especially for the launch. A handful of them recalled their experiences about the mistaken identities that they have had in their day to day lives.

All in all, the trailer launch of Judwaa 2 was definitely worth the wait and is definitely something to look forward to.

Judwaa 2 will see Varun Dhawan will be seen in a double role- Prem and Raja. He is reprising Salman Khan’s original roles from 1997 film, Judwaa. Directed by David Dhawan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Judwaa 2 will be releasing all over on September 29, 2017.