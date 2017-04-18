Actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who is playing Varun Dhawan’s love interest in Judwaa 2, says that they are trying to recreate the same magic as the 1997 Salman Khan starrer did.

“We are hoping to recreate the magic (of Judwaa) in Judwaa 2. We are gonna try and do as much justice to the 1997 Judwaa as possible. It’s 20 years down the line but we have the same director, it will be exciting,” said Jacqueline, who was present on Monday at the launch of Raw Raspberry beverages where she was also made its brand ambassador.

She was responding to a query about the pressure she is feeling for “Judwaa 2“, an upcoming action-comedy film directed by David Dhawan, starring Varun Dhawan in a double role as estranged twins opposite Jacqueline and Taapsee Pannu.

“It’s such a great team… The concept revolves around great cars and robberies. It’s interesting and quite glamorous and that’s fun too” said Jacqueline.

Anu Malik will recreate the two super hit tracks from the older movie – “Oochi hai building” and “Tan tana tan” on which Varun will be seen dancing.

Jacqueline was last seen in The Flying Jatt opposite Tiger Shroff. Other than Judwaa 2, her upcoming projects include Reloaded, Drive and According to Mathew.

Reloaded is directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, who previously helmed movies like Happy Ending, Shor In The City and Go Goa Gone. Produced by Fox Star Studios, Reload is slated to release on 25th August 2017. Jacqueline will be seen opposite Sidharth Malhotra in the film.

Jacqueline has also bagged a franchise film to be produced by Dharma Productions. It is being helmed by Dostana director, Tarun Mansukhani. The film stars Sushant Singh Rajput in a key role and has been titled as Drive.

According To Matthew features Jacqueline Fernandez along with Alston Koch in a lead role, the story is based on the affair and the murders by Father Mathew Pieris, priest of St. Paul’s Church, who was later “condemned to death by hanging” for the murder of his wife and the husband of his mistress.

Well, we certainly can’t wait to see Jacqueline’s fun character in Judwaa 2!