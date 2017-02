Here’s the first look of Varun Dhawan’s upcoming film Judwaa 2. The film is a remake of 1997’s hit film Judwaa starring Salman Khan. This is the first time Varun will be seen in a double role.

The first look features him in his dual avatar as Prem and Raja. While one is suited up, the other is seen in a rowdy look.

Judwaa 2 stars Jacquieline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles.

Check out the first look here:

Directed by David Dhawan, the film is slated to release on 29th September.