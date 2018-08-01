Jubin Nautiyal: I’m Glad My First Holi Song Is With Himesh Reshammiya!

Singer Jubin Nautiyal, known for songs like “The Humma song” and “Bawara mann”, is set to unveil his first Holi song soon. He feels glad that it is with singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya.

The song titled “Holi Biraj Ma” is part of Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer film “Genius“.

“This is my first Holi song, and I am glad it’s with Himesh Reshammiya. He understands the authenticity of festive songs and earthy vibes beautifully. It’s a full on dance track,” Jubin said in a statement.

“The song is visually very appealing and fresh and Anil Sharmaji (director) has shot it really well,” he added.

Jubin has also sung “Tum se” for Mahesh Bhatt’s upcoming production “Jalebi“.

He said the song is about a gamut of emotions that one experiences when in love.