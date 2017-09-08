One Heart: The AR Rahman Concert Film is scheduled for worldwide release today. The film, built around AR Rahman’s North America Intimate Tour series, features Jonita Gandhi and Haricharan Seshadri as lead vocalists, touring as part of Rahman’s live band across 14 locations in North America.

AR Rahman’s NAIT tour was a turning point for Jonita Gandhi, giving her an all-encompassing platform to showcase her versatility as a performer. As seen in the film, her performances included songs of various genres, languages and even a rap where audiences from across the continent got to see her perform in various avatars. Jonita, whose career skyrocketed in its early days, was discovered by AR Rahman after posting a cover of a popular Christmas song on YouTube. Within just a few short years, after having moved from Canada to India to test the waters of Bollywood, Jonita’s path took a quick turn, landing her at AR Rahman’s studio to begin what would be a long lasting journey as part of his team. Her repertoire as a playback singer blossomed rapidly with the association, taking her from having only one song under her belt to a slew of releases in her first year of working with the legend. Her first solo Bollywood song, by Rahman himself, was Kahaan Hoon Main from the movie Highway.

With One Heart, Jonita gets a new high point in her career to feature as the only female singer to be featured in India’s first ever concert film. The format which is beloved and loved by many in the west and have been done by the likes of Katy Perry, One Direction, Micheal Jackson, Pink Floyd, Justin Beiber amongst several other international artists.

Trending :

“Being the lead female singer on the AR Rahman North America Intimate Tour was an unforgettable experience! I’m so grateful that Rahman Sir trusted me with the task of delivering so many of his hits live on stage. I learned a lot about myself as a singer and performer during those 18 shows, and I’m so happy that parts of it have been captured and presented so beautifully in “One Heart” for everyone to enjoy!” says Jonita.