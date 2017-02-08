Jolly LLB 2’s Advance Booking Opened In A Few Circuits

Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 has been one of the much-awaited films of the year. There is immense buzz surrounding the film and the promos have been well appreciated by the audiences.

The film’s advance booking has started only in a few circuits, that too in the single screens. A full fledged advance booking for multiplexes is expected to kick off from today.

This is Akshay’s first release of the year and is expected to open well at the box office.

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the film also stars Huma Qureshi, Saurabh Shukla and Annu Kapur in lead roles and is slated to release on 10th February.