Jolly LLB 2 Actor Sitaram Panchal Passes Away At 54

Bollywood actor Sitaram Panchal, best known for his performance in Irrfan Khan’s Paan Singh Tomar, after a three-year-long battle with kidney and lung cancer has finally lost the battle and breathed his last today at his residence. He was 54.

Sitaram, who made his Bollywood debut in 1994 with Bandit Queen, was best known for his work in films like Peepli Live, Pan Singh Tomar, The Legend of Bhagat Singh and Slumdog Millionaire. The actor worked with several other A-listers of the industry.

According to reports, the actor was bed ridden for 10 months and was facing the worst crisis of his life and he was also facing financial crisis. He had also asked for help from fans and well wishers through a Facebook post, he wrote: “Bhaio meri help karo meri cancer se halat kharab hoti ja rahi hai apka kalakar bhai sitaram panchal,”.

Cine & TV Artistes Association (CINTAA) had also appealed all to help the ailing late actor by posting a message on their Facebook wall. The post read: “It pains us to hear the suffering of our esteemed member Shri Sitaram Panchal. We assure him of all the help we can provide to him in his hour of need and also urge all of you to open your hearts.”

Trending :

The actor complained of breathlessness earlier in the morning and was rushed to the hospital. He passed away there at around 7.45 am. His last rites will take place this evening. According to a report, family sources of the actor said, “Sitaram Panchal passed away this morning. He had breathing difficulties. He was not keeping well for a long time.”