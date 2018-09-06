John Abraham's 'Savita Damodar Paranjpe' to release in US

Actor-producer John Abraham’s maiden Marathi production Savita Damodar Paranjpe will be releasing in US on Friday.

John on Wednesday tweeted: “After a stupendous success in India, my film ‘Savita Damodar Paranjpe’ will release in USA on September 7.”

The film is based on a successful similarly titled Marathi play that starred late actress Reema Lagoo.

The film, directed by Fugay famed Swapna Waghmare Joshi, features actors Subodh Bhave and Raqesh Bapat in the lead roles.

On the Bollywood front, John will next be seen in Batla House, which will be the second collaboration of Nikhil Advani and John Abraham after Salaam-E-Ishq.

In the film, John is likely to play the character of DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav who spearheaded the infamous 2008 Batla House Encounter case.

It will be shot in Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur and Nepal.