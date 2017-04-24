John Abraham’s debut Marathi film Savita Damodar Paranjpe as a producer has gone on the floors.

The macho actor recently announced the news of the movie going on floors on his social networking site. Interestingly, John has been a big fan of the movie story and is glad that he finally got the opportunity to produce it under his banner JA Entertainment. The movie stars Subodh Bhave, Trupti Toradmal and Raqesh Bapat.

Directed by Swapna Waghmare Joshi (Fugay fame), Savita Damodar Paranjpe is an adaptation of the famous Marathi play, Savita Damodar Paranjpe.

On the work front in Bollywood, John Abraham’s JA Entertainment has started with its next venture, after Vicky Donor and Madras Cafe they now tie up with KriArj Entertainment, the makers of Rustom to begin the yet to be titled film based on the successful nuclear test done in Pokhran in 1998.

Produced under his banner JA Entertainment and Rustom makers KriArj Entertainment, the untitled film will also star John in the lead role.

Directed by Abhishek Sharma of Tere Bin Laden fame, the script has been co-written by Saiwyn Quadros and Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh, who were part of the Neerja team.

Talking about the film, John said, 'I have never been in a hurry to produce films, I have been reading and searching for subjects that are disruptive yet engaging, stories must resonate with current social political economic mood of the country and finding stories that reflect this takes time, this film fits perfectly with my pursuit. And I am happy to start my association with Prernaa and Arjun with this film.'

The date for the release has been fixed for the 8th of December 2017.