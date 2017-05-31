John Abraham’s next, Parmanu – The Story Of Pokhran has commenced shooting from today. Talking abou the film, he said, “The road to Pokhran has been paved. It’s time to embark on a journey to revisit the mission that changed the place of India on the world map & turning the course modern India’s position in the world as a strong Nuclear state.”

“Parmanu – The Story of Pokhran” will take the audience on a journey to showcase the greatest Nuclear espionage the world witnessed in 1998. A mission where the Indian army, scientists, engineers & satellite experts came together to pull off the greatest covert mission of their times & made the country proud & declare itself as a Nuclear state.

India has taken giant leaps in various scientific achievements since then & the Pokhran Nuclear test’s takes the centerpiece in Indian history!

“Parmanu – The story of Pokhran”, stars John Abraham & Diana Penty in lead roles along with Boman Irani playing a very pivotal role. The film is being directed by Abhishek Sharma. He has also written the film along with the Saiwyn Quadros & Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh (Writers of Neerja). Music of this film is helmed by Sachin Jigar & other formidable team of technicians has been put together as well.

It is slated to release on 8th December 2017

Producers, Prernaa Arora and Ajay Kappor said, “For us this is not just a film, It’s a dedication from our side to all our soldiers of our country from all the forces. Also to all the scientists to dedicate their lives for the country. We are just sharing their story with the world and we are very proud of it. It’s a film that every fellow Indian will surely be proud of.”

Produced by KriArj Entertainment , JA entertainment , Kyta Productions , Zee Studios