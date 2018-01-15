John Abraham’s Parmanu To Be Specially Screened For PM Modi?

Last week saw a big number of movies postponing their release date due to the release of Padmaavat on 25 January this year. But here is one movie which is standing tall and does not seem to budge from its officially announced date, even after hearing this news. Producer Prernaa Arora is all set for the release of John Abraham starrer political thriller Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran, directed by Abhishek Sharma, based on the experimental nuclear explosions conducted by the Indian army on Pokhran in 1988.

John Abraham, the lead of the film went through rigorous research before taking up this project. Now what we hear is that he will soon be hosting a special screening of his political drama for our Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

There is no official news from the makers yet, but in a report of Skjbollywoodnews, a source close to the project spilled the beans, “Since this film has a tremendous political relevance even today John and his producer Prernaa Arora are very keen to show Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran to the Prime Minister.”

BJP member -Actor Shatrughan Sinha spoke in favour of the film, “A film that opens up a crucial chapter from India’s political history must be given every support and encouragement. Such films should be granted tax exemption so that the message and statement reach out to the widest possible audience.”

Producer Prernaa Arora who has three upcoming films lined up for release in the next two months talks about her plans of not postponing Parmanu, “We’ve shifted my co-production Pari with Anushka Sharma to March. But PadMan and Parmanu are releasing on time.”

Parmanu is all set for release on 23rd February, 2018