John Abraham’s JA Entertainment is ready with its next venture, after Vicky Donor and Madras Cafe they now tie up with KriArj Entertainment, the makers of Rustom to begin the yet to be titled film based on the successful nuclear test done in Pokhran in 1998.

This film has been developed at JA Entertainment. Abhishek Sharma the director of Tere Bin Laden 1 and 2 has been researching this subject for over three years now.

John Abraham's Quote – 'I have never been in a hurry to produce films, I have been reading and searching for subjects that are disruptive yet engaging, stories must resonate with current social political economic mood of the country and finding stories that reflect this takes time, this film fits perfectly with my pursuit. And I am happy to start my association with Prernaa and Arjun with this film.'

Abhishek Sharma’s Quote – ‘I’m glad to collaborate with John on this film. His involvement as an actor and a producer adds great value and credibility to my vision.’

Arjun Kapoor’s quote – ‘John in spite of being such a big star is definitely one of the most down to earth and humble beings you will come across. Having established himself as someone who would only pick meritorious content and this time we are glad we have been able to zero in on a subject which fits the bill perfectly. This story is one of the resilience and gumption that was shown by our national agencies to achieve one of the most critical achievements of the 20th century for our country. This will be our tribute to those men and women who selflessly serve our country and do not expect any accolades in return.’

The script has been written by Saiwyn Quadros and Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh, writing team of Neerja, with John Abraham playing the lead role. The company has also hand picked the perfect technical crew to bring forth the authenticity of the period. Shooting begins on the 20th of April. The date for the release has been fixed for the 8th of December 2017.

Besides this, JA Entertainment will commence shoot soon for its maiden Marathi Film – “Savita Damodar Paranjpe“, it is based on a critically acclaimed play by the same name, it will be directed by Swapna Waghmare and stars Subodh Bhave, Rakesh Bapat and Trupti Toradmal.