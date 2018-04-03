John Abraham Starrer Parmanu – The Story of Pokhran Finally Gets A New Release Date!

John Abraham starrer Parmanu – The Story of Pokhran, an edge-of-the-seat thriller that will make every Indian proud- a true India Shining story, will release on 4th May, 2018.

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film stars John Abraham, Diana Penty and Boman Irani and is produced by John’s production house, JA Entertainment.

Announcing the release date, the spokesperson of JA Entertainment said, “Much in line with India’s journey to becoming a nuclear power, our film’s journey to its release has also had its own ups and downs! However, it is perhaps a befitting tribute to the true heroes of our nuclear program- our army and our scientists, that Parmanu is releasing in the same month as we are celebrate 20 years of Operation Shakti – India’s nuclear test explosions in Pokhran in May 1998. We are extremely proud of the film and what it stands for and can’t wait to take it to our audience on 4th May, 2018.”