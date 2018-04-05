John Abraham & Manoj Bajpayee’s Film Gets A Title & Release Date!

John Abraham is excited about his upcoming movie Parmanu. Well, before that could release, a new movie of his has been announced! The actor is going to be seen with Manoj Bajpayee in Satyameva Jayate!

The movie will be directed by Milap Zaveri and is coming your way this Independence Day, 15th August 2018. Looks like the movie has some major action sequences and power-packed dialoguebaazi! Well, it will be interesting to see the two on screen together!

Manoj Bajpayee was recently seen in Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 2! As Usual, we saw his commendable acting and the actor did complete justice to his role! Whereas John Abraham will be seen in Parmanu, the movie has been delayed a lot.