John Abraham Entertainment Slams KriArj Entertainment In Their Official Statement Regarding Parmanu

After the contract termination of John Abraham Entertainment and KriArj Entertainment regarding the delay of their film Parmanu, JA Entertainment has released an official statement regarding the same. Check out below what the statement reads.

“Termination of the agreement by us is valid and legal. KriArj has committed material breaches which left us with no choice but to terminate in the interest of the film. We would like to state that this extreme step has been taken by us after days of trying to resolve the issues at hand in the best interest of the release of the film.”

“We have fulfilled our commitment at every stage of this project and intimated KriArj in writing from time to time. We have been waiting and asking for payments at every stage. Our payments have either been delayed or we have received wrong UTR number.”

“Cheque payments have been stopped time and again. Delay in payments / non-payments, have caused delays in the post production work after the film’s principal shoot was completed in time and on schedule last year.”