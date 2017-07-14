John Abraham is back in Mumbai after wrapping up the first schedule of Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran. The film, which revolves around India’s successful attempt to join the Nuclear Club, will soon start its second schedule in Mumbai.

The film directed by Abhishek Sharma also features Boman Irani and Diana Penty in pivotal roles. Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran, is being produced by KriArj Entertainment, Zee Studios, Kyta Productions in association with JA Entertainment.

The second schedule will start from July 17 and wrap up in two weeks.

The Jaisalmer schedule of the film was hit with a sandstorm earlier. The sandstorm-hit Parmanu set in Jaisalmer had sent everyone scurrying for cover. Consequently, a few lights which were supposed to be utilised in the shoot were damaged.

The film’s producers felt that they would have to cancel at least a day’s shoot, but thankfully conditions improved and subsequently John bravely shot all the scenes which were scheduled for him. The impactful image showed John’s face etched on to the map of Pokhran, a remote location in the Thar Desert region which served as the test site for India’s first underground nuclear weapon detonation.

Parmanu – The Story of Pokhran will take the audience on a journey to showcase the greatest nuclear espionage the world witnessed in 1998. A mission where the Indian army, scientists, engineers and satellite experts came together to pull off the greatest covert mission of their times & made the country proud & declare itself as a Nuclear state.

Talking about the film, John had earlier said, “The road to Pokhran has been paved. It’s time to embark on a journey to revisit the mission that changed the place of India on the world map & turning the course modern India’s position in the world as a strong Nuclear state.”