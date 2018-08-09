John Abraham: “Coming From A Non-Film Background, I Know How Tough It Is To Get The Opportunity”

Actor-producer John Abraham, who introduced actor Ayushmann Khurrana in Bollywood, says he would like to encourage new talent and create equal opportunities for outsiders in the film business.

In most cases, the actor who turns producer features in his or her first production venture. But John did not appear as the lead actor in his first production – “Vicky Donor“.

“Initially, I was offered the role. I told Shoojit that I would be the wrong choice for it and Ayushmann was meant for the role. We are really happy that his talent impressed the audience and he has become the star that he is today…. He is my brother, I love him,” John told IANS.

“Of course, when we cast him, he was a face from TV but we can see talent from anywhere. Honestly, I want to encourage more and more new talent. Coming from a non-film background, I know exactly how tough it is to get the opportunity,” added the former model.

He is also very fond of actors Varun Dhawan and Tiger Shroff.

“We are really close. There is brotherhood. I would love to work with them as well. However, I believe that our film industry is a place where every talented person should get opportunity irrespective of their background,” he said.

John will soon be seen in the film “Satyameva Jayate” alongside National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee.

What made him sign the action-packed film?

“I heard the narration and I loved it. It is a hardcore commercial film with a lot of dialogues and a face-off moment. It is an action-packed film that also addresses social issues. Violence against women is one of the issues in today’s society,” said the “Parmanu” actor.

“When a woman is walking on the street and men are giving her dirty looks and making her feel uncomfortable, my character punches them off because that is what those sick minded men deserve.

“This is how my character becomes aspirational for the audience. There are many such instances in the film that hopefully would connect with the audience,” the actor explained.

“Satyameva Jayate” will release on August 15.