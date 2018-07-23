Jimmy Sheirgill & Mahie Gill Finally Look At Each Other In The Eye As Saheb & Biwi

It all started when Jimmy Sheirgill and Mahie Gill came together for the first time in Rahul Mittra & Tigmanshu Dhulia’s action-thriller drama Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster back in 2011. Since then their on-screen chemistry has been really talked about and has transformed as their relationship has grown over the years. It’s the same magic they have managed to repeat once more in the third instalment – Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3. Their characters in this new part have blended with each other more and the chemistry has turned out to be very intriguing.

In an exclusive talk with director Tigmanshu Dhulia, he mentioned something very interesting about Saheb and Biwi’s chemistry, saying, “In the last two parts of the film Saheb and Biwi have never shared an eye contact with each other as their conversation has always been to the point. But for the first time, Saheb and Biwi will be seen sharing intimacy on-screen, which appears to be very interesting.”

Mahie Gill was recently questioned about, ‘With whom does she share the best on-screen chemistry with’, instantly she said, “Jimmy Sheirgill. We have done four films together, and now it has become very easy to work with him. We’re both Punjabis’, so we also have that spark that whenever we’re on sets we’re always conversing in Punjabi, it’s a lot of fun. As an actor he’s brilliant, he gives a lot to the role, he has a brilliant grasping power. Working with him each time is pretty smooth.”

The struggle for power between Saheb and Biwi is never ending but what’s keeping everyone on the edge is the intimacy that arises between this complicated relationship making it exceptionally enthralling.