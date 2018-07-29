Jimmy Sheirgill & Sonakshi Sinha Promise Double The Fun In Mudassar Aziz’s Sequel Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi!

Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi: On its release a couple of years back, Happy Bhag Jayegi had turned out to be a pleasant success at the Box Office. A light hearted affair, the film featured Diana Penty in the lead role with Jimmy Sheirgill, Abhay Deol and Ali Fazal as the male protagonists. Now that director Mudassar Aziz has put together the film’s sequel, it is quite apparent that it is going to be the double the fun in this fast paced comic entertainer.

“Exactly, the clincher here is ‘fast paced’,” informs our source, “The film is about Happy on the run and this time around the stage and setting is in China. The film is a ‘fun on the run’ affair and Mudassar has made sure that it turns out to be an edge of the seat comedy affair with loads of fun right through the narrative.”

Even though Abhay Deol doesn’t feature in the film, Diana Penty and Ali Fazal do make an appearance. However the Happy of the film this time around is Sonakshi Sinha.

“She boasts of an inherent comic timing. One look at the promo and you know that she is pretty much in her comfort zone with Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi which is meant to be a riotous affair. As Happy, she has made the film as her own,” a close associate adds.

However the man who is set to drive the entire engagement is Jimmy who is clearly dominating the proceedings with a meaty characterization.

“He has lost his bride-to-be in many films already, be it Happy Bhag Jayegi, Tanu Weds Manu, Tanu Weds Manu Returns or Veere Ki Wedding. It has to be seen what really transpires in Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi. Rest assured, he is set to get the house down with his deadpan humor and fun dialogues in the sequel as well. Moreover, how can one forget his verbal ‘jugalbandi’ with Piyush Mishra who is also returning with Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi,” an insider connected to the film adds.

With some all around entertainment in the offering, Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi is produced by Krishika Lulla and Aanand L. Rai, and releases all over on 24th August.