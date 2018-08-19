Jennifer Winget To Come Up With Her Fashion Line? Deets Inside!

Bepannaah actress Jennifer Winget likes to challenge herself with each of her project.

“I like to do something that challenges me. I like to do something different from my previous characters,” Jennifer told IANS.

“I have been fortunate enough to be offered characters and projects that challenge me and that are different from my characters that I have played. I am just very lucky to be given that opportunities time and again,” added the actress, who got associated with Skechers Hi-Lites.

She is appreciated for her fashion sense. Asked about coming out with a her fashion line, she said: “Never say never.”