Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai starring Arbaaz Khan, Manjiri Fadnis,Ashutosh Rana and Himansh Kohli in lead roles, is slated to release in March.

Talking about the film’s release and other details such as the storyline, Arbaaz mentioned that film is purely meant for entertainment and has no message give aways or life lessons.

Directed by Keshhav Panneriy, the film is slated to release on 3rd March,2017.