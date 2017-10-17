Javed Akhtar To Be Presented With Hridaynath Mangeshkar Award

Veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar is being honoured with the Hridaynath Mangeshkar Award on the 28th anniversary of Hridayesh Arts and the 80th birthday of veteran music composer Hridaynath Mangeshkar.

Akhtar will receive Rs 100,000 along with a memento, read a statement.

Hridayesh Arts, in association with Jay Satya Charitable Trust, is organising a music programme titled ‘Amrut Hriday Swar Lata’, presented by Annu Kapoor Films Pvt Ltd to salute and celebrate 75 glorious years of the musical journey of Bharat Ratna awardee and songstress Lata Mangeshkar.

The programme is being presented to acknowledge her contribution in her 75-year-old career on October 26, read a statement.

Present on the occasion will be Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Padanvis and Maharashtra Education and Cultural Affairs Minister Vinod Tawde.

The event, to be held at Shanmukhanand Hall, Kings Circle here, will be directed and anchored by actor Annu Kapoor.

Javed Akhtar says he felt honoured to address a meeting at the Indian Military Academy (IMA) here for army cadets. Akhtar took to Twitter on Saturday to praise the “great” institution.

“Had the honour of being invited by Indian Military Academy, Dehradun to address gentlemen cadets of our army. What a great institution. Thank you Lt General Jha,” Akhtar tweeted.

According to reports, IMA has adopted a song written by Akhtar, composed by Raju Singh and sung by Sonu Nigam, for its passing out parades. Akhtar, who is married to veteran actress Shabana Azmi, has been a part of the Indian entertainment industry for over three decades.

Along with his former partner and veteran writer Salim Khan, Akhtar has co-written scripts of popular Bollywood films like “Seeta Aur Geeta”, “Zanjeer”, “Deewaar”, “Sholay” and “Don”.