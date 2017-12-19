Janhvi Kapoor Is So Us When It Comes To Working Out In The Gym

Filmmaker Karan Johar is all set to launch Sridevi-Boney Kapoor’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor. She might star in the Bollywood remake of popular Marathi film, Sairat, which will be produced under the banner of Dharma Productions.

Recently, the star kid was seen chilling at the gym after her workout session. The viral video has Janhvi teaches you how to achieve six-pack abs in five minutes. She can be seen doing a bit of planks, leg press, crunches push-ups among other exercises.

Watch the video right here:

The film is a Hindi adaptation of the Marathi hit film Sairat (2016), a romance between an upper caste girl and lower caste boy, set in the countryside. Sairat went on become a big Marathi hit, grossing over Rs 100 crore worldwide. The film will be directed by Shashank Khaitan, who has earlier made films such as Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Dhadak will also mark Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khatter’s Bollywood debut. The film is being helmed by Shashank Khaitan. All set to release on July 6, 2018, the film is an official remake of Marathi film Sairat.