Janhvi Kapoor: “Dhadak Is A Stepping Stone Of My Career”

Actress Janhvi Kapoor, who is overwhelmed with the success of her recently released debut film “Dhadak“, feels that it is the stepping stone of her career to earn acceptance from the audience.

Interacting with media at the success meet of “Dhadak” along with producer Karan Johar, co-actor Ishaan Khatter and director Shashank Khaitan here on Thursday, Janhvi, asked whether success of a Dhadak‘ has now removed star kid tag from her, said: “I hope so.. but I still think that I have long way to go. I don’t think success of one film, even though it means the world to me, will change that perception.

“There are still lots more things that I need to do or I aspire to do to earn love, affection and acceptance from the audience but it’s a stepping stone of my career.”

With “Dhadak” opening well at the box-office but there were mixed reviews from critics, Janhvi said that she was happy with positive response for her performance in the film but she also cried secretly in her bathroom when few critics criticized her performance.

“It’s the biggest thing for me that our film received so much of love and appreciation from the audience.

“I think the kind of topic we wanted to put across in this film that has been resonated with the audience. I know that I have long way to go so, all of this, I am going to use as a motivation and hope that I get to do more work.”

“I will try to impress people in the future because this is what I love doing more than anything else so, I just want to keep at it. I think one thing that I have taken away with is you just need to keep working, improving and keep finding reason to stay positive,” she added.

“Dhadak” has managed to mint a total of Rs 48.01 crore at the end of sixth day since its release and the film is expected to cross Rs 50 crore mark soon.