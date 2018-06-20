“Jalebi- The Everlasting Taste Of Love“, backed by Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatts production house Vishesh Films, is scheduled to release on August 31.

The announcement was made on the official Twitter handle of the production house on Wednesday.

Jalebi – The Everlasting Taste Of Love To Release On August 31

“Excited and elated to announce the release date of ‘Jalebi – The Everlasting Taste Of Love‘, starring Rhea Chakraborty and debutant Varun Mitra. We will see you in theatres on August 31, 2018,” read the tweet.

The film also marks the Bollywood debut of TV actress Digangana Suryavanshi, who has starred in TV shows like “Qubool Hai”, “Veera” and reality show “Bigg Boss“.

It is written by Kausar Munir and directed by Pushpdeep Bhardhwaj.

