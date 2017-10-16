Padmavati has been in the news for quite a long time now. From rumours about portraying wrong facts in the movie, a worker dying on the set to the movie being delayed because of a strike. Now, after the release of the trailer, it’s the talk of the town about how grand this project is going to be.

However, it looks like troubles for the makers of Padmavati are not over yet! Like we already know, the Rajput outfit, Jai Rajputana Sangh, is not too happy with the fact that a film on Rani Padmavati and Raja Rawal Ratan Singh is being made in the first place and has been skeptical of its accurate historical depiction from Day 1. And thus, in line with that, they have warned the makers that should the film release without being pre-screened to the Rajput organisations, they will burn down the cinema halls and multiplexes screening them.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, “We won’t tolerate any distortion of history and if any romantic relationship is shown between queen Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji, we will burn cinema halls screening the film,” said Bhanwar Singh Reta, founder, Jai Rajputana Sangh on Sunday.

“Our members are trained in handling a large array of weapons ranging from swords to AK 47 guns. We won’t let anyone dishonour Padmavati and insult the people of Rajasthan,” said Reta, who claimed that he heads the Sangh, which has 2.65 lakh members.

Trending :

“Our demand is that the filmmakers screen it to a panel of representatives from various Rajput organizations. We will only give them a go-ahead to release the film after we are satisfied that no scene insults queen Padmavati,” said Reta.

The members of the Sangh also criticised Union Information and broadcasting minister Smriti Irani and burnt her effigy. “Irani had said that the film will face no trouble during its release. We condemn this statement,” said Reta.

The movie is scheduled to release on December 1.