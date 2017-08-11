Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor on Thursday reacted to his father Rishi Kapoor’s criticism of Jagga Jasoos director Anurag Basu, saying the veteran actor is “an emotional man”.

Ranbir, who co-produced Jagga Jasoos, however, stood by his team.

Asked to comment on his father’s comment, Ranbir said here: “Well, my father is an emotional man and whatever he said was coming from there, and I do not necessarily agree with what my father said. But from the beginning, I and Basu dada (Anurag Basu) were aware of what we are doing.

“Sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t, but I do not look at it as a failure. I look at it as a learning.”

In an interview with a tabloid, Rishi Kapoor had slammed Basu for being “irresponsible” with the film, which was in the making for over three years.

Ranbir commented on it during the trailer launch of Sanjay Dutt’s comeback film Bhoomi here on Thursday. Ranbir is playing the lead role in a biopic on Sanjay Dutt.

Producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra commenting on Jagga Jasoos, said, “I spent three hours to watch the film on a big screen and let me put it on record that some of the moments in the film are excellent. It is not a flop film. You know no one is flop-proof, we all are striving to do our best. Sometimes it falls in place, sometimes it doesn’t but as long as we are striving, it is okay”

The film had tanked at the box office collecting only 53.38 crores. Jagga Jasoos also stars Katrina Kaif in a lead role.