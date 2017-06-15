Jagga Jasoos Poster | Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif''s Adventure Ride Has Us Excited!

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif starrer Jagga Jasoos may have been a delayed project, but the outcome of it is certainly looking quite good.

After the entertaining songs Ullu Ka Pattha and Galti Se Mistake, the makers have now shared a brand new poster of the film. It features Ranbir and Katrina with a backdrop of Jagga’s fantasy world.

Their adventure ride has Ostriches, Jet planes, Zebras and Train top sequences. What more can you ask for?

Check out the poster here:

With a month to go for the release of the film, ex-flames Katrina and Ranbir have started with the promotions. So far, media interactions have been slightly awkward with Ranbir and Katrina’s strange behavior with one another. Nonetheless, what we can see on-screen is certainly an adorable rapport.

The film stars Ranbir in the role of a detective who is in search of his father. Music has been composed by Pritam and it is said to have as many as 29 songs in the film.

While earlier it was slated for an April release, since the film’s key target audience is kids, the release was pushed to July, to avoid the exam season.

Talking about it, Anurag Basu said, “After watching ‘Barfi!’ (his last release) my daughter felt it was an ok film. In fact, every time during their (his children) vacation I show them Hollywood children films because we do not have many children films in Bollywood these days. So, I wanted to make a film that children can enjoy! So I thought I should make a film that kids and family can go and watch and enjoy.”

“I sincerely believe that we should make films that cater to all, tough but we should try!”

Produced by Disney, Jagga Jasoos has the typical magical feel, significant to the banner.

Directed by Anurag Basu, who is working with Ranbir after their much successful stint, Barfi, the film is slated to release on 14th July.