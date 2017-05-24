Jagga Jasoos, the one film we have all been waiting for with bated breaths. Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif starrer, Jagga Jasoos has been one of the most delayed projects in Bollywood and hence after that long a wait, this brand new poster of the film comes as a relief.

After we saw the exciting teaser of the film that released months ago, the brand new poster features Ranbir and Katrina on a raft as while the background looks somewhat like a magical island.

Check out the new poster of Jagga Jasoos here:

We must say, the poster has a Disney feel to it. Said to be a family holiday film, it tells the story of a teenage detective in search of his missing father. The shooting of the film began in 2014 but got delayed several times.

Trending :

One of the most talked about things about this film has been the relation between the films lead, exes Ranbir and Katrina, not just on-screen but off-screen too. There were even speculations that Katrina may not even promote the film but Ranbir clarified about the same. He said, “It’s not like that. Katrina has worked really hard on the film. This film is as special as for her as it is for me. We will definitely promote it, and in a grand way. It takes a lot of efforts to make a film. It is a special film.”

The film is all set to release om 14th July, this year. While it was earlier supposed to release in 2015, the film got pushed to mid-2016. Last year, the makers decided to re-shoot some portions of the film and announced a release date of April 7, 2017. However, Anurag Basu clarified in February 2017 that since the film’s target audience are kids, they wanted a perfect release date that does not clash with their school exams.