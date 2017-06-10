The song Galti Se Mistake from Jagga Jasoos was launched at an event that marked the presence of Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in addition to director Anurag Basu yesterday in Mumbai.

Galti se Mistake song launch event witnessed a fun filled camaraderie between Ranbir, Katrina and Anurag as the trio was seen goofing around, photo bombing each other and pulling fast ones on one another.

Continuing their series of taking subtle digs was Ranbir, who shared to have taught Katrina all her dance moves from her iconic dance numbers like Chikni Chameli, Sheila ki Jawaani, Mashallah etc. while Katrina took to confess that she was behind Ranbir’s exceptional acting prowess as she helped him ace his emotions and expressions as an actor.

Director Anurag Basu also shared that Ranbir is the greatest Jassos when it comes to the industry.

The event had in presence Co-Producer Amrita Pandey of Disney India, Bhushan Kumar, Anurag Basu, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif.

Check out the pictures from the event here:

1 of 9

The first song from the film had already become the talk of the town with the crackling chemistry and synchronized dance moves by Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif. The second song comes out adding yet another visual treat.

Trending :

Interestingly, Galti Se Mistake from Jagga Jasoos marks the first on screen appearance of director Anurag Basu. The duo could be seen having fun on screen as Ranbir tears off Anurag’s shirt.

The Ranbir-Anurag duo is set to recreate the magic woven by the blockbuster Barfii. Trailer of the film was widely appreciated especially for its musical conveyance without any dialogues and Katrina Kaif and Ranbir’s chemistry. The newly released songs have only churned the excitement of the audience for the already highly anticipated film.

Disney and Pictureshuru Production’s Jagga Jasoos is directed by Anurag Basu and is set to release on 14th July 2017.