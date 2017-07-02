Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor are currently busy promoting their upcoming film, Jagga Jasoos. The duo have been a part of several media interactions and recently also made a visit to the SIIMA awards. The awards celebrate the best of talent in South Indian cinema and the Jagga Jasoos couple, made sure to promote their film there too.

While Katrina stunned the red carpet with her beautiful look, Ranbir too looked dapper at the event. The ex-couple posed for the shutterbugs and looked no less than a Disney fairytale couple. Kat chose to wear an elegant yellow gown with her hair in an updo.

In a few pictures, Ranbir and Katrina are seen having a eye contact in a lovely gaze and you’d only wish the couple wre together. In all the press meets, Ranbir has maintained that the duo share a great ‘creative partnership’ and that’s why the break-up will not make a difference to their on-screen work. Despite the delay, Jagga Jasoos is still one of the most anticipated films of the year. With the new trailer that released last week, the excitement for this film has certainly risen.

Said to be a family holiday film, it tells the story of a teenage detective in search of his missing father. The shooting of the film began in 2014 but got delayed several times. The movie was supposed to release in 2015 earlier, but later got pushed to mid-2016. Last year, the makers decided to re-shoot some portions of the film and announced a release date of April 7, 2017. However, Anurag Basu clarified in February 2017 that since the film’s target audience are kids, they wanted a perfect release date that does not clash with their school exams. Now, the film is slated to hit the theatres on 14th July. /p>