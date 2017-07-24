Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif starrer Jagga Jasoos has been declared as a flop at the box-office. Rishi Kapoor has come out slamming the director Anurag Basu for this debacle.

In an exclusive interaction with Mid-day Rishi lashed out at Basu saying, “Sometimes, Ranbir’s films do well, sometimes, they don’t. But here, Ranbir is the producer too, and his neck is in the noose. Who the hell are you [Basu] to do all this? It is ridiculous that a producer hadn’t seen his product a day ahead of the film’s release. You may be the biggest director in the world but nobody would like to work with you because you are irresponsible. There is somebody else’s money involved in this. I trusted you, and this is what you give us? Ranbir hasn’t held back on spending money on it.”

Rishi has also agreed that the film’s editing could’ve been tighter making it 20 minutes shorter than what it was. He also labeled Basu as an irresponsible director as he was not able to release the film on time and it delayed 3 times.

Govinda was supposed to be a part of the film but his entire track was chopped out and Rishi is furious about that too, ” You even threw Govinda out of the film. If you don’t want Govinda to work in your film, why did you ask him in the first place? Iss sab mein Ranbir ka naam toh kharaab hoga, aur kya? Mera kharaab hoga!”

Grossing over 43.25 crores in week one, the film showed a very little growth in its 2nd weekend. The film received a mix response from critics but almost everyone praised Ranbir Kapoor’s performance.

Adding too many songs, the unconventional path of storytelling and much more reasons were stated by many, to sum up the failure of the film at the box office.