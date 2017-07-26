Rishi Kapoor recently slammed Anurag Basu for the failure of his son, Ranbir Kapoor’s latest release Jagga Jasoos.

He also stated his concern of why Basu got Govinda on board for the film when he wanted to oust him out the last moment.

Govinda, in a recent interview with Bombay Times, has thanked Rishi Kapoor for showing his concerns, “I want to say, Thank you Rishi sir. At last, you showed concern. Good blood never speaks wrong. I didn’t react much because I have huge respect for the Kapoor family. Also, I truly feel that it’s the director’s (Anurag) call to do what he wants to do with his film, but a little professionalism is expected. I had no clue what they were up to. They were busy with their own things and I wasn’t even informed about it (his ouster from the film). This, despite me doing the film without even charging for it. I was unwell and on drips, but I still traveled to South Africa for the shoot as I didn’t want people to feel that I am unprofessional or making excuses. After doing all that, what I got in return has made me realize that I need to be more frank from now on. I shouldn’t be sensitive or emotional when it comes to working. I should make changes in myself as this is how the world functions.”

Govinda is also sad how he gets ignored at Bollywood parties and he feels everyone has their bad days at the office. On getting mobbed by wherever he goes, he feels like he has earned this love over the years and is very happy with it. He also agrees to the fact that even after all this he is ready to do a film if Anurag Basu offers him another role because he believes in professionalism.