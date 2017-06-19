Just when everyone was accusing music composer Pritam of allegedly copying a Mexican number for his upcoming film Jagga Jasoos, the makers have now issued a statement on the same, clearing all possible claims. The song in question is Galti Se Mistake which was released last week. While the Ranbir Kapoor starrer was announced by the makers as a Bihu – Assamese inspired track, a music video by a Mexican band having a similar tune went viral.

Music producers of the song Dj Phukan Sunny MR and Rohan Chauhan have now released a statement.

They said, “As technology advances, it comes with both good and bad things. Nowadays there are social media platforms where anyone can express each and every emotion publicly. And their ignorance and overconfidence unnecessarily creates controversy. We notice lots of half knowledged, pseudo music critics evolving everywhere on the net. These guys apparently have no knowledge about licensed loops or presets and openly put allegations on creative people.”

They further stated:’

‘Galti Se Mistake’ is basically an arrangement totally based on Assamese Bihu, with lots of ‘pepa‘ (an Assamese folk instrument), ‘Bihu dhols’, ‘Gagana’ and based on Bihu folk melodies. The similarity which a few people feel in the song might be just because we have used some samples of a licensed Cumbia tribal library to make it a little contemporary and more enjoyable to the common listeners, especially the young crowd.

The tune of the song and music is nowhere close to anything to the song with which it is being compared.

These guys have clearly listened to more Mexican music and have no knowledge of the rich folk music of their own country (shamefully), that’s why they found a resemblance to ‘3ballmt’ more than Bihu.

They have probably not heard a Bihu, Pepa or Assamese dhol in their lives.

Probably they even don’t know this kind of folk music exists in India.

It hurts us for being alleged of plagiarism after making genuinely original music working day and night. Please don’t discourage someone who is creating something of their own. Constructive criticism or criticism in general, if people don’t like a track is absolutely fine. It helps us better our skills and learn from our mistakes. But to have untrue allegations on our work is really very hurtful. It kills creativity.

I request to these people not to write anything before having enough knowledge/research on the subject, just for the sake of publicity or fun”, they added.