Here’s a kind of encore that we’d all like to hear! Yash Raj Films is pulling out all stops to give the absolute best for Tiger Zinda Hai– their forthcoming spy drama with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Director Ali Abbas Zafar, who delivered the record breaking blockbuster Sultan, will once again bring together the musical super team of this film for the Tiger sequel.

In Sultan, composers Vishal Shekhar, lyricist Irshad Kamil and choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant collaborated to create the lilting melody ‘Jag Ghoomeya’. A beautiful song that is still amongst the Top 10 songs across music charts and radio programmes, the same team will create a love ballad for Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ titled ‘Dil Diya Gallan’.

The YRF spokesperson confirmed, “Ali has been in love with ‘Jag Ghoomeya’ right from the start, before Sultan went on floors. When he was working on Tiger Zinda Hai, he wanted to recreate a similar, gentle romantic track for this mega flick too. Salman and Katrina are a golden onscreen pair after all. Besides, Sultan gave Salman one of his rare romantic melodies, his songs are usually peppy dance numbers or massy tracks. This song too, is soulful and easy on the ears. In fact, this song will be shot in the picturesque locales of Austria soon.”

A sequel to the blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger, the film promises some stylish and thrilling spy drama. For the film’s action and stunt sequence, well-known Hollywood stunt performer Tom Stuthers — known for Christopher Nolan’s Batman series, will be in charge.

The team is gearing up for the challenging environment in Austria as they will shoot amid snow-capped mountains, icy surroundings and small and quaint rural hamlets.

A YRF spokesperson said: “It will be very cold to shoot in Austria, but Tyrol is both an unexplored and a stunningly beautiful location. We loved the challenge of shooting here. Tom Struthers will bring in a lot of value with his expertise.”

“That Salman and Katrina agreed to shoot in this freezing cold place, where temperatures fall below minus 20 degrees, just goes on to prove how committed they are to the film.”

The film will also travel to various other locations abroad during the course of its shoot.