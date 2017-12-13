Jacqueline Fernandez is excited about opening her first restaurant in her hometown Colombo. The Kaema Sutra restaurant will serve Sri Lankan cuisine.

The Sri Lankan beauty, a popular name Bollywood, on Tuesday shared on Instagram a photograph of herself along with Dharshan Munidasa, a Sri Lankan chef, and restaurateur. “So excited to announce my first restaurant Kaema Sutra with Dharshan Munidasa is now open in the brand new Shangri-La Colombo bringing you the yummiest Sri Lankan cuisine. See you there,” she captioned the image.

So excited to announce my first restaurant with @dharshanmunidasa is now open in the brand new @shangrilacolombo bringing you the yummiest #srilankancuisine 🌸🌸🌸 see you there!!! https://t.co/i5dxPxq8Tl pic.twitter.com/zfm0Mks6oA — Jacqueline Fernandez (@Asli_Jacqueline) December 12, 2017

According to a popular website, the restaurant will only be serving dinner (as of now), while the bar will start pouring from 5 pm until midnight. Kaema Sutra opened its doors to the public on Tuesday, December 12.

Jacqueline will also soon be making her mark in the Indian hospitality space with a restaurant in Mumbai.

We’re all set! A new-age Sri Lankan restaurant and bar offering creative native inspired cuisine and beverages. Kaema Sutra will be open from tomorrow, 5pm onwards! #ShangriLaColombo #SriLanka #KaemaSutra A post shared by Kaema Sutra Restaurant (@kaemasutra) on Dec 11, 2017 at 3:41am PST



The actress was recently spotted at the success party of her last movie Judwaa 2 which turned out to be a hit at the box office, the movie collected 138.00 crores.

On the acting front, Jacqueline currently has two films in her kitty –Drive and Race 3. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Drive also stars Sushant Singh Rajput. Race 3 stars Salman Khan, Saqib Saleem, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Anil Kapoor. Race 3 marks Anil’s return to the Race franchise as the actor had earlier played a pivotal part in the previous instalments of the film.The first two instalments of Race showcased Anil playing the role of a light-hearted police officer.