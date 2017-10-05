Delhi Dynamos rope in Jacqueline Fernandez as Brand Ambassador

Indian Super League (ISL) franchise Delhi Dynamos FC on Wednesday named Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez as their brand ambassador for the upcoming season.

“Heading into the fourth edition of the tournament, Jacqueline will help the club in embracing and engaging with fans across the country,” the Delhi outfit said in a statement.

Delhi Dynamos Director Rohan Sharma expressed his delight on becoming the first Indian club to get a female member on board and said: “With Jacqueline coming on board, Delhi Dynamos will become the first Indian Football Club to have a female brand ambassador. This goes in line with the club’s vision to be not only a club of India but a club with international ambitions.”

“I am really excited and looking forward to interacting with the fans in Delhi. Delhi Dynamos is a team that has been consistent in their performances over the years and hopefully this time we can win the ISL together. The club and I share the same view, to help promote the sport and engage more female audience into watching and playing the game, and hopefully together we can bring a change,” Jacqueline Fernandez said.

The ISL season 4 will kick-off on November 17. Delhi Dynamos will play their first fixture in the tournament on November 22.

Jacqueline Fernandez recently said she has embraced everything that Mumbai has to offer and now she has a keen interest to learn the “beautiful” Urdu language.

“I have a genuine interest to learn Urdu, a language that sounds so beautiful. At times, I read something and if I find any word that sounds interesting, I note it down, learn it and try to incorporate it into my conversation.

“In fact, once I learn the language, I want to read books in that language… It’s a gradual process, but I want to learn everything slowly,” Jacqueline told IANS in an interview here.