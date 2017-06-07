Jacqueline Fernandez Turns A Picture-Perfect Bride For A Shoot

Jacqueline Fernandez will soon be seen with Sidharth Malhotra in A Gentleman, directed by Raj and DK. The actress recently graced the cover of Harper’s Bazaar Bride’s June issue.

The actress posted the cover picture of the magazine on her Instagram where she can be seen donning an ethnic attire while sitting on a vintage couch. She looked picture-perfect in a crop top like a blouse and a long heavy pink lehenga.

She featured in a story titled, “The Bride Breaker Jacqueline Fernandez”. Here’s the cover of the magazine.

In this issue, the actress candidly talked about Sri Lanka, working in Bollywood, love for fitness, and much more.

The actress struck a pose in front of a floral and vintage backdrop wearing an Anushree Reddy couture.

The ethnic work perfectly accentuated her natural sass giving the shoot a royal and modern twist.

The actress kept it old-school, yet bright and colourful!

She paired some vintage jewellery with some minimal makeup.

Her hair and makeup were on point by Shaan Muttathil. The actress pulled off every attire and shot like a boss!

In Judwaa 2, Jacqueline Fernandez will be sharing the silver screen with Varun Dhawan and Taapsee Pannu. This action comedy film is directed by David Dhawan. The film is a sequel to Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Rambha starrer Judwaa. Judwaa was a remake of the 1994 Telugu movie Hello Brother, which itself is based on the 1992 Jackie Chan’s movie Twin Dragons. The film had a great success at the box office.

Trending :

On the other work front, it is being reported that Jacqueline might star in Remo D’Souza’s film opposite Salman Khan, however, nothing has been confirmed yet.

A source told a leading daily, “Salman starts Remo’s film right after he wraps up TZH. And the heroine has been finalised. Remo took his film to Jackie and she has liked the idea. She is out of the country, so once she’s back, he will sit down with her for a full script narration and lock her for the film.”