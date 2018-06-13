Jacqueline Fernandez To Endorse Consumer Electronics Products

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez has been roped in as the brand ambassador of boAt – a lifestyle brand with consumer electronics products such as earphones, headphones, speakers, travel chargers and premium rugged cables.

“I am thrilled to be a part of boAt’s incredible journey of success and innovation,” Jacqueline said in a statement.

With a strong focus on consumer desires and aesthetics, the brand has created products that seamlessly integrate into the evolved consumer’s personal style statement.

“I am delighted to invite Jacqueline Fernandez to join our crew and take our brand’s style quotient to a whole new level. She complements our commitment to product design and aesthetics and is seen as a credible influencer amongst the globally travelled new age millennials,” said boAt co-founder Aman Gupta.