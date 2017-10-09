Jacqueline Fernandez Spills Beans On Her Race 3 Character!

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez says it’s just speculation that she will be seen as a police officer in Race 3.

“I do not play a cop in Race 3. That was just a speculation. My character and role…I don’t think can be revealed till we see the film as Race 3 is that kind of a film where everything is a suspense.

“But yeah, one thing is for sure — there will definitely be a lot more action for me to do in this film which I am very happy about,” Jacqueline told IANS.

The Dishoom actress had earlier said that she is really excited to play the character because “it’s actually a role that sees me in very different light”.

Race 3, the third instalment of the hit franchise Race, will be directed by Remo D’souza with Salman Khan as the male lead.

Meanwhile, her latest film Judwaa 2 crossed the 100 crore mark in less than 10 days since its release on September 29.

“I was very confident about Judwaa 2 being a success when I first signed the film. Of course this year has seen a lot of surprising box office results so, there was a little bit of doubt. That slowly kind of went away when we saw positivity coming our way throughout the promotions of Judwaa 2,” she said. The film, helmed by David Dhawan, is a reboot of the 1997 Salman-starrer Judwaa.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez have started shooting for their next film Drive. Jacqueline shared a few small videos on Instagram on Saturday night. The film’s team is seen having a fun time.

The Judwaa 2 actress in the video is heard saying: “And the shooting has begun.”

In another video, Sushant is seen asking about his lines in the film, and Jacqueline tells the actor “you cannot sue me… Instagram is free”.

To which, Sushant jokingly replies: “I can sue you”.

Drive is being directed by Tarun Mansukhani, who made his directorial debut in 2008 with the film Dostana. The film is slated for release on March 2, 2018. It is being produced by Hiroo Johar and Karan Johar.