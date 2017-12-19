Jacqueline Fernandez Says That Her Job Is To Entertain

Jacqueline Fernandez was seen expressing her gratitude with a humble tweet to a trade analyst.

The trade analyst penned an article on the actress and referred to Jacqueline as the Front-runner of commercial cinema.

The Judwaa 2 actress expressed her gratitude with a humble reply to the compliment by the analyst saying, “Just came across this article by @amul_mohan! Thank you so much for your kind words.” Jacqueline Fernandez further added, “I believe my job is to entertain”.

Just came across this article by @amul_mohan! Thank you so much for your kind words. I believe my job is to entertain and if my movies and work promise that, I feel I have succeeded at my job ☺️🙏🏼 Means a lot, this piece.. ✨ https://t.co/2oAxfzQa4V — Jacqueline Fernandez (@Asli_Jacqueline) December 18, 2017

The actress time and again tries to offer something new to the audience with every film. The hardworking actress learned pole dance for A Gentleman and is currently learning MMA for Race 3.

Over the years Jacqueline has been entertaining the audience with back to back entertainers each year since 2012 with films such as Housefull 2 and Housefull 3, Race 2, Kick, Dishoom and the recent superhit Judwaa 2.

The actress had emerged as the franchise favorite with films like Housefull 2, Housefull 3, Race 2, Judwaa 2, her upcoming film Race 3 also rumors have it that she might star in the sequel of Kick.

Jacqueline has delivered chartbuster songs with her each movie, From Lat Lag Gayi, Sooraj Dooba Hai Yaaro, Jumme Ki Raat, Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan, Disco Disco, to her pole dance moves in Chandralekha and her recent additions Chalti Hai Kya 9 se12, and Oonchi Hai Building Jacqueline Fernandez has entertained the audience with her bodacious moves.

Jacqueline further added, “If my movies and work promise that, I feel I have succeeded at my job ☺🙏🏼”.

Jacqueline’s film collection numbers have spoken for her successful tenure at the box office over the years. She is one of the few actresses to have joined the club of five 100 crore movies with Judwaa 2‘s success.

Bagging the much-anticipated Race 3 Jacqueline Fernandez is a testament to being a front-runner in the space of masala entertainers.

Jacqueline Fernandez has two big commercial films lined up for 2018. One with Dharma productions’ titled Drive and the much anticipated Race 3 with Salman Khan.

The career graph of Jacqueline Fernandez has seen an upward trend over the years and the upcoming films of 2018 are expected to raise the bar even higher.