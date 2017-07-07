After unveiling Sidharth Malhotra’s two looks: Gaurav – the guy who always stays in limits and Rishi – the chiselled guy who looks like won’t mind breaking a rule or two, the makers now unveiled Jacqueline Fernandez aka Kavya’s look.

Jacqueline aka Kavya’s character in the film is hot, impulsive, loves thrill but is all-heart and emotional. In this first still, the actress is seen sporting a multi-colored bikini with denim shorts. To complete her look she has opted for a white and blue shrug. The actress nailed the look by adding some sexy brown reflectors and funky headbands.

Check out the still from the film here:

Sidharth took to Twitter sharing, “And guys meet the impulsive Kavya – liked by Sundar, Susheel & Risky guys… Get ready for #AGentlemanSundarSusheelRisky @Asli_Jacqueline”

Jacqueline Fernandez aka Kavya’s bold and beautiful new look is surely gonna grab eyeballs of the masses.

A case of mistaken identity, this film will see this Sundar, Susheel Gentleman drop his frying pan and turn risky when he picks up a gun to protect himself, Jacqueline aka Kavya and keep his dreams from going kaput.

It has been directed by Raj and DK and produced under the Fox Star banner. This is the first time Jacqueline Fernandez and Sidharth Malhotra will be sharing the silver screen.

It is all set to release on August 25th, 2017. It is based on the life of Gaurav and the love of his life Kavya, who wishes her boyfriend to take on some risk in life. Soon while handling a business project, Gaurav gets into a vulnerable situation, which reportedly sets off the action sequence in the movie.

Did you like her look? Let us know in the comment section below!