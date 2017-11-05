Jacqueline Fernandez Kicks & Locks In Her MMA Routine Video

Jacqueline Fernandez has always been an inspiration when it comes to fitness. The actress has a really amazing and toned figure, but she definitely sweats out a lot to achieve that.

The long-legged beauty works out really hard to get that slaying body. Recently the actress took to Instagram and shared her video practicing Mixed Martial Arts. In the video, we see her rigorously working along with her trainer.

Jacqueline’s Instagram story gives further insights to her latest morning workout regime a the gorgeous actress has taken to Mixed Martial Arts to keep herself toned.

Jacqueline is seen indulging Kickboxing and freehand wrestling as a part of her morning fitness regime.

The actress had earlier taken to pole dancing showcasing her flexible avatar and now her latest bad ass videos take her fitness quotient a not higher.

Jacqueline is known to resort to freehand forms of work out like Yoga, Pole Dancing, and Mixed Martial Arts.

While 2017 hasn’t been good for the Hindi film industry in terms of business as even big budget films like superstar Salman Khan’s Tubelight and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal couldn’t create fireworks at the box office, her film Judwaa 2 is spinning gold.

Judwaa 2, also starring Varun Dhawan and Taapsee Pannu, crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in 16 days, its makers said. It released on September 29.

She doesn’t want to take the entire credit for its success.

“Every character and actor did their job very well in the film. It’s a joint effort of everyone in making the film a success,” said Jacqueline.

“I think when a film does well, the entire industry benefits. Of course everyone who is a part of that film also benefits. It’s good to be a part of a film that helps the entire industry and its economy,” she said about the action-comedy film.

On the work front, Jacqueline fresh out of the success of Judwaa 2 will soon start shooting for her next film with Salman Khan, Race 3 sometime soon. In Race 3, she not only comes back to her own franchise film but also reunites with Salman Khan once again post the super hit film, Kick.