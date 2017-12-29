Actress Jacqueline Fernandez says that she prefers to go make up free at least once a week to give a break to her skin. However she loves to glam up too with good quality products.

“I am very particular about the make up products I use. My make up has to be good quality, animal cruelty free and I love to glam up,” the actress told IANS.

Jacqueline Fernandez Has A Brilliant Make Up Hack For Every Girl

“But if I am not shooting or going out, then I prefer to go with just a little blush, a swipe of lip gloss and my eyelashes curled. It is also nice to give your skin a break and so I go make up less once a week. I drink lots of water, exercise and use the vitamin E skin care, to keep my skin glowing and healthy,” added Jacqueline.

Global beauty brand The Body Shop unveiled the extension of Jacqueline’s signature line 2.0 with a colour riot.

“I am absolutely thrilled to present the continuation of my Signature Line with The Bodyshop. Reach For The Stars is all about being confident, fun and yourself,” said the actress.

The new introduction featured in the signature line is a selection by Jacqueline to match her bold and confident personality and youthful energy.