Jacqueline Fernandez Goes Traditional In This Picture; Is It For Her Next Project?

Bollywood’s hottest actress Jacqueline Fernandez has piqued our interests with her latest look sporting a traditional avatar. We wonder what is it that the actress is gearing up for?

Jacqueline Fernandez is seen donning a saree in a black and white photo giving us the retro feels with minimal makeup, trademark eyeliner, a small round bindi and covering a part of her face.

The actress who is one of the most commercial actresses of B-town owing to her success at the box office has been mum about her upcoming projects. With the latest sneak peek into this unusual avatar, the actress has undoubtedly stirred the excitement of the audience, generating intrigue about what is on her cards currently.

Jacqueline Fernandez’ Instagram has seen an upward trend going ahead to become the fastest growing Instagram account.

From sharing pictures of her everyday phenomenon to giving major fitness goals, from treating the fans with her oh-so-hot pole dancing moves to sharing family pictures, Jacqueline Fernandez has slayed it every time.

Jacqueline Fernandez is currently enjoying the blockbuster success of her last two outings Judwaa 2 and Race 3.