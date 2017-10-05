The sensational beauty of Bollywood Jacqueline Fernandez never fails to impress us with her fashion sense. The actress nails all her looks be it at promotional events, parties, award shows or casual outings. Jacqueline who is one of the favorites of the fashion police is always ready with a new style statement.

Jacqueline who loves to try new looks and is known to blend styles has a new fashion sensation in her wardrobe. The diva has always known to turn our heard round with her edgy style and yet again we are loving her new style.

The B-Town beauty has teamed up overcoats and capes time and again taking the layering game on all new high. Here is a round of her looks at airports and promotional events giving us major fashion goals.

Jacqueline teamed up a full sleeve black overcoat with a batman casual t-shirt and faded blue denim. This was an amazing airport look and perfect for a comfortable journey.

The peach overcoat paired with a white tee made us believe how this formal looks can do magic outside an office. She pulled off this monochrome look perfectly.

Isn’t she looking stunning in that sleeveless yellow overcoat on a black dress?

Trending :

The contrast pink cape over a single strap blouse completed the look of the lehenga making her look prettier than ever.

The floral pink cape over a strappy blouse with palazzo pants is the perfect festive look.

She looks exceptionally pretty in the yellow embroidered top and wide-legged pants paired with the floor-sweeping cape.

The fashion queen of Bollywood has really amazing and interesting looks for us. Unarguably she nails all her looks!

Jacqueline is receiving a lot of love and appreciation for her latest release Judwaa 2 and we can’t get over her already.