Jacqueline Fernandez opens up about overcoming the pressure to bring back the iconic role by Karisma Kapoor in Judwaa 2.

Sajid Nadiadwala’s Judwaa 2 is one of the most awaited films of the year. The original Judwaa released in 1997, was quite a rage and scenes from the film are yet fresh in the minds of people.

After 20 years David Dhawan is all set to launch the second installment of the film taking Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles. While there are huge expectations, the pressure on the actors was huge to slip into the iconic roles.

Jacqueline Fernandez who will be seen bringing back to screen Karisma Kapoor’s role had earlier expressed the pressure she faced prepping for the character.

The gorgeous actress said, “This was a very very special as well as difficult film for me. Because the Judwaa of 1997 which was directed by David Sir had Karisma Kapoor who’s part I am playing. The pressure was so high because she is such a fantastic actress and she did so well and so much justice, they all made the film so cult.”

Talking about how she prepped for the film, the actress said, “Well I actually watched Judwaa quite a few times and I think that just gave me a lot of inspiration. I think when you have to reprise someone’s role you also have to make sure that not only you do justice to it but also try to bring your own take or your best in it as well.”

Karisma Kapoor was one of the most stylish actresses of the 90s. Mala played by Karisma Kapoor was not only stylish but a great dancer and portraying Mala needed great energy and enthusiasm. Hence, it was a huge responsibility to get the right person on board for the part. Who better than Jacqueline Fernandez could have matched Karisma Kapoor’s level of energy, dance, and glamor other than Jacqueline Fernandez.

The trailer of Judwaa 2 has received a record breaking response. The anticipation amongst the audience is just increasing day by day.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, directed by David Dhawan, Judwaa 2 is presented by Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film is slated to release this 29th September.